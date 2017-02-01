Gladstone, Gibbs get revenge
Marquette turns back Esky girls
ESCANABA — The Marquette Redettes are not accustomed to hanging on in the stretch run, but at least they have the ideal player to put the game ...
Economic developer brings new message to regional session
A top economic developer from the Twin Cities told Upper Peninsula business officials last week that the U.P., with its substantial natural resources assets, should ...
Safe food practices important all year
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) encourages consumers to use safe food handling practices at a championship level and avoid ...
The week that was
WASHINGTON — Republican members of Congress met in Philadelphia last weekend for what was called a retreat. It might have been more accurately labeled an ...
Where’s the benefit in Trump’s ban?
FLINT — I get — we all get — that the party that controls Congress and the White House gets to remake the country in its own image. To the ...
Felony dismissed for Gladstone man
ESCANABA — A felony charge against a Gladstone man was dismissed in Delta County Circuit Court at the request of the county prosecutor last week. Marshall Henry ...