Pasty Drop rings in New Year

ESCANABA — Today is New Year’s Eve and at the stroke of midnight, everyone is invited to watch a pasty descend in downtown Escanaba to welcome 2017 during the fourth annual Escanaba New Year’s Eve Pasty Drop. Prior to the midnight pasty drop, a Rock the Dock firework display will take place at 9 p.m. this evening at the Municipal Dock in Escanaba. Following the fireworks at 10 p.m., visitors can gather at Center Court, located outside the Escanaba Downtown Development Authority (DDA) building at 1025 Ludington Street, to wait for the iconic Upper Peninsula meat pie to descend. ...