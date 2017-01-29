Jets get record 66th straight win

POWERS — At long last, they did it. Oh, how the North Central Jets did it. They blasted Bark River-Harris 76-29 Friday night to set a new ...

Fast starts lifts Braves

Special night for Bilski, Jets

Pasty makers get special praise

This week’s bouquets go to: From Chris Hinkle of Escanaba: I was the chairperson to the Escanaba High School senior all night party pasty sales. We made ...

Signing the TPP’s death certificate

Among the first actions President Donald Trump took Monday was to officially kill U.S. participation in the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership ...

Don’t wait to be a blood donor

A modest agenda from the governor

DeVos should have said

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, probably survived the grilling she got from angry Democrats last week. When Sen. ...

Feeling good (so far)

WASHINGTON — “It’s a new dawn It’s a new day It’s a new life For me And I’m feeling good.” — “Feeling ...

The opposition’s very wrong first step

Elmer C. Burkland

Patrick ‘Pat’ D. Gallagher

DNR deer habitat grant deadline set

MARQUETTE — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced a March 1 deadline to apply for a total of $100,000 in deer habitat improvement grant ...

Jones students help animal shelter

Fishermen safe, had been stranded

Questions abound after Trump says tax will pay for wall

Make the most of gameday entertaining

Bookmobile schedules stops for February

Should recreational use of marijuana be legalized in Michigan?