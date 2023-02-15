Meyer takes fifth

IRON MOUNTAIN — Matt Meyer led the way for the Gladstone bowlers here Saturday, placing fifth in the Upper Peninsula Boys’ Singles Finals. Meyer defeated Ishpeming’s Derek Feys 335-287 before falling to A.J DuLong 373-325 in the match-play event.

The field was cut to 48 after three games, then to 16 following the next three.

Gladstone’s Blake Lesnieski finished 45th, followed by Nick Thill 46th, Landon O’Connor 53rd, Braylon Robinson 59th, Dylan Paquin 60th, Jayden Hoholik 64th and Derek Bellows 66th.

The U.P. Team Finals take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Bowl-a-rama Lanes in Escanaba.